Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Brinker International has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,203,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,182,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

