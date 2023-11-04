Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $16,203,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $12,182,000.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

