Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EAT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $35.27 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.