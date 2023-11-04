Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $882.68. 1,804,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,048. The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $453.28 and a 52-week high of $925.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $855.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $813.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

