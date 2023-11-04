Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price at $109.64

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHK. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $89.36 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

