Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $217.47

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.26. Illumina has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. STF Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $351,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.9% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 23,211 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 18.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 65.6% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 31.1% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

