Brokerages Set Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) PT at $335.78

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, forty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $314.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.89.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.