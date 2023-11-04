Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $77.60

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

