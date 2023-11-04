Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 168.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

