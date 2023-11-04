Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 1,750 ($21.29) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,797.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,919.80. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,425.90 ($17.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,300 ($27.99). The company has a market capitalization of £287.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,548.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,637.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($23.12), for a total transaction of £39,273 ($47,789.00). 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

