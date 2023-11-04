Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 13,048 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.74.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average is $170.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

