Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 9,134 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN opened at $175.05 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $251.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

