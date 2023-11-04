Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,295.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 41.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.8 %

Baxter International stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

