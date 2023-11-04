Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

