Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,440,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,913,000 after buying an additional 472,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Advantage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,602,000 after acquiring an additional 243,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 222,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,747 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 17.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 474,339 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Stock Performance

FA stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

First Advantage Announces Dividend

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bret T. Jardine sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joelle M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $143,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $354,986.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bret T. Jardine sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

