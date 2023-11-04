Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 243 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 21,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

