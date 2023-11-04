Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after acquiring an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.