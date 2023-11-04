Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,787 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.3 %

SHW opened at $250.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.35 and a 200 day moving average of $252.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

