Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,964 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Danaher by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after buying an additional 1,252,274 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $197.87 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

