Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,988 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

TSLA stock opened at $219.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.74. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

