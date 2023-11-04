Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 208 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Cabot worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Cabot Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

