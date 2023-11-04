Bunge Limited (BG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Bunge has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bunge to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

View Our Latest Report on BG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.