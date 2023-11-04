BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to “Neutral”

Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $79.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BWXT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.38.

BWXT opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

