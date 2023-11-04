Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 128.9% per year over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $44,709.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,767,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,534,354.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,979.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,287.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $44,709.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,767,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,534,354.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,275 shares of company stock worth $928,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 277.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 180.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 77.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

