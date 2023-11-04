Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del Acquires 4,100 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $77,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,793,833.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Valle Perochena Antonio Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, October 30th, Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $214,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 2,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $44,709.00.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $20.14 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $879.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Byline Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after buying an additional 95,891 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,063,000 after buying an additional 202,612 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,094,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after buying an additional 105,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.