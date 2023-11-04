C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) traded up 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.60. 4,929,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,815,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AI. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

C3.ai Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

