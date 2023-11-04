Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Mark Adams Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88.
Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $249.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $255.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.
Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
