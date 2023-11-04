Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

