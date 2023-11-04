California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised California BanCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised California BanCorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

