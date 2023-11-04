California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Thomas M. Krummel Sells 2,220 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 124.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 104.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 85,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

