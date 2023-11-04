Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,032,000 after purchasing an additional 653,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,073,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 331,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after acquiring an additional 975,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 167,521 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CPE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

