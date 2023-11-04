Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Raised to $12.75

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $12.50 to $12.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Stock Down 6.4 %

CMBM opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Neal M. Kurk purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $99,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.