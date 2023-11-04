Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC) Director Wesley Clay Hanson Buys 97,560 Shares of Stock

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) Director Wesley Clay Hanson acquired 97,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,999.80.

Canadian Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Gold stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Canadian Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian Gold from C$0.56 to C$0.66 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Canadian Gold to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

About Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

