Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.99.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cormark cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$51.82 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$65.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8451705 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

