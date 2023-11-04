Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on January 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7203 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $66.95 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.