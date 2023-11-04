Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.