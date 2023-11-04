Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$113.13.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE CP opened at C$101.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$102.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.94 and a 12 month high of C$112.96. The stock has a market cap of C$94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.6653734 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Paull purchased 3,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total transaction of C$279,893.13. Also, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

