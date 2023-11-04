Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $483.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.