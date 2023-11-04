Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $438,282.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,484,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,751 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.