Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,992 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Capital One Financial worth $79,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $438,282.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $433,484,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,455 shares of company stock worth $2,090,751 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

