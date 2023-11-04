Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Boosted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $438,282.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $433,484,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,455 shares of company stock worth $2,090,751. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.