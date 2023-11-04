Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33, RTT News reports. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.75-$7.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.75-7.00 EPS.

CAH opened at $100.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $102.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.02%.

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

