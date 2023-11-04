Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on CARM
Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance
Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARM. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carisma Therapeutics
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.