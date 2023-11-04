Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARM opened at $3.24 on Friday. Carisma Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARM. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

