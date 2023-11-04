Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

