Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.