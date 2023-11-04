Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE AWK opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

