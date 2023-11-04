Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,450 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &



Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

