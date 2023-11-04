Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Lifted by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 32.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $50.53 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

