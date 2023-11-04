Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

