Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,045 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NSC opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.00 and a 200 day moving average of $211.78. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

